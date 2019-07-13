Bengaluru: The untiring efforts of Congress leader DK Shivakumar have finally fructified as rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj is now ready to reconsider his decision.

“Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations,” said Nagaraj.

Nagaraj said that he will speak to another rebel MLA K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done. “After all, I have spent decades in Congress,” he added.

DK Shivakumar said that they should live together and die together because they have worked for 40 years for the party.

“There are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj has assured us that he will stay with us,” said Shivakumar.

On July 10, Shivakumar camped outside the hotel Rennaisance in Mumbai to meet the disgruntled MLAs after he was barred from entering the hotel. He was later detained by the Mumbai police and deported back to Bengaluru.

He complained that he was forcibly deported to Bengaluru and alleged that everything was done on the behest of BJP who were sitting inside the hotel.

The Congress has been accusing the BJP of conspiring to topple Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

The ruling alliance has been making all efforts to protect its government which seemed to have fallen short of a majority.