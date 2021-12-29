Bengaluru: Karnataka reported five more cases of the Omicron variant, taking the state’s tally of cases of new coronavirus variant to 43, said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday. India’s first two Omicron cases were detected in Karnataka on December 2.Also Read - Maharashtra Reports 85 Fresh Omicron Cases; BMC Makes RT-PCR Tests Must For UAE Returnees | Top Developments

Among the five new cases, the Minister informed one case was from Davanagere of a 22 yr female who travelled from the USA, another was 24 yr male in Bengaluru, who returned from the USA via Qatar, the third case was also from Bengaluru of 61 yr male who travelled from Ghana via Doha. The fourth case was of a 53 yr male in Tamil Nadu, who arrived at KIAL from Dubai.

Stating that the fifth case is a 41-year-old male from Mumbai who travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru by flight, the heath minister said, "All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested."

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 566 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 30,05,798 and the toll to 38,324. The day also saw 245 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,674, a health department bulletin said.

With 400 cases, Bengaluru Urban topped the list as the city saw 130 discharges and four deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,771.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.52 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.06 per cent. Out of six deaths reported today, four were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Chitradurga and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 400, Dakshina Kannada 33, Hassan 31, Udupi 17, Kodagu and Kolar 14, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of cases with a total of 12,62,397, followed by Mysuru 1,80,250 and Tumakuru 1,21,332. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,616, followed by Mysuru 1,77,720 and Tumakuru 1,20,097.

Cumulatively a total of 5,62,35,594 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,08,726 were done on Wednesday alone.

