Bengaluru: As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to worsen the situation of the country, Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the highest ever single-day count for the state by recording over 50,000 new coronavirus cases and nearly 350 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per a health bulletin issued by the state government, Karnataka reported 50,112 new positive cases, 26,841 recoveries and 346 deaths in the past 24 hours. Out of the 50, 112 fresh COVID cases, total 23,106 cases have been reported from the state’s capital Bengaluru. The number of fresh cases has pushed the total number of active cases in the state to 4,87,288, total positive cases to 17,41,046 and total deaths so far to 16,884. Also Read - Indian Navy Steps Up Covid Relief Operations

With cases rising at an alarming proportion despite a lockdown from April 27 to May 12, the Karnataka Government is said to be actively considering the option of imposing another complete lockdown in the state at least for two weeks after May 12, said official sources. However, earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the state government will abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision after his address to the nation on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Also Read - Viral Video: Flouting Covid Norms, Thousands of Women Gather at Gujarat Temple to 'Eradicate' Coronavirus | WATCH

Addressing reporters, CM Yediyurappa said, “We have to implement the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are also waiting for his directions. Based on it, we will take a decision in the evening.” Also Read - London Chef Refuses to Close His Restaurant During COVID Lockdown, Here's Why

The Prime Minister is going to take a decision against the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s recommendation, which would be binding on Karnataka as well. The Supreme Court has asked the Central and state governments to consider imposing a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Replying to a query, Yediyurappa said he has directed the ministers to camp in the districts they are in charge of and work there to control COVID. He said the ministers have been briefing him about the COVID situation on a daily basis but henceforth they would work in a more focused manner.