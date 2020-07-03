New Delhi: After recording the highest single-day spike, the Karnataka government on Thursday released a fresh set of guidelines for home isolation, limiting the option only to COVID-19 positive patients who are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. Also Read - Philippines Releases Over 15,000 Prisoners Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

"Only those who are asymptomatic or mild symptomatic shall be allowed to be in isolation at home," the Karnataka government said in its advisory, in line with the Union Health Ministry guidelines for home quarantine.

Here are the new rules for homes isolation in Karnataka:

1. Those choosing home quarantine shall be oriented to the government protocols.

2. Health team from district civic bodies to visit the house, assess suitability and do triage of the patient.

3. Tele-consultation link to be established on the initial stage, followed by daily follow-up of the patient during the entire isolation period.

4. The patient must report to health authorities about their health status every day. Any symptoms like breathing difficulty, tiredness, cough and cold, loss of smell and taste, or fever must be reported immediately.

5. Patients opting home isolation must have pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. Face masks and gloves to be used at all times during home isolation.

6. Home isolation must be conducted with the knowledge of family members, neighbours, treating physician, local authorities.

7. The release of the patient shall be allowed only after completion of the state’s discharge protocol.

Earlier today, opposition leaders in Karnataka criticised the state government’s decision to permit home quarantine and its inability to contain the COVID-19 situation.

“It is shocking to see COVID-19 patients being turned down by the hospitals due to lack of beds. The government has failed in its duty to protect the citizens,” former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Notably, Karnataka recorded 1,502 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 18,016 and the death toll to 272.

The capital city of Bengaluru topped the list of positive cases, with 6,179 patients, followed by Kalaburagi with 1,488 and Udupi 1,242.