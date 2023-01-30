Home

Karnataka: ‘Scalp Came Out Like Wig’: 16-Year-Old Critically Injured After Hair Gets Stuck in Giant Wheel

She has been undergoing treatment at a hospital. Acting on the complaint of the girl's parents, police have arrested the owner of the giant wheel Ramesh, a resident of Hosabudanuru from Mandya district.

Bengaluru/Karnataka: A 16-year-old girl in Karnataka was critically injured after her hair got stuck while riding a giant wheel. The incident took place in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Srividya. Police said that a portion of the girl’s scalp got ripped off in the mishap.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED?

The police said that while playing on the giant wheel on Sunday, the hair of the girl was stuck and within seconds a layer of her scalp came off. The eyewitnesses explained that the scalp had come out like a wig.

Shocked parents and onlookers rushed the girl to the local hospital. She was shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru city for further treatment. Further investigations are underway.

WHEN GIANT WHEEL CRASHED IN MOHALI

Deeply concerned to see a Spinning wheel ride crashing down to ground in Mohali. More than 10 people including children got injured. My prayers and best wishes for their speedy recovery.#Mohali pic.twitter.com/WLe1esI6wq — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 5, 2022

Earlier last year, six people had suffered injuries when a high-rise spinning joyride broke down and fell at the Dussehra ground in Phase-8, Mohali.