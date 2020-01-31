New Delhi: Days after a sedition case was slapped against a Karnataka school, its headmistress along with a student’s parent were on Friday arrested on grounds of alleged involvement in staging a play portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light over the Centre’s move on CAA and NRC.

The duo was produced before a district court, which remanded them to judicial custody, the police told news agency PTI, adding that further investigation was underway.

The police action was taken after several students, two women, and a few staff members of the Shaheen School in the district headquarters town of Bidar, Karnataka, were questioned in connection with the play staged ahead of Republic Day.

According to reports, the drama that dealt with the contentious Citizenship law and nationwide NRC (National Register of Citizens) was performed by students of fourth, fifth and sixth standard of the school on January 21. The school said that the hate-provoking utterances against the Prime Minister were not a part of the original script but were later incorporated during the drama practice by the mother of a class six student after it was okayed by the teacher.

As the play went viral across social media platforms, social worker Neelesh Rakshyal filed a complaint where he alleged that the school authorities ‘used’ students to perform a drama where they “abused” PM Modi over CAA and NRC. He charged that the management tried to create ‘fear’ among the Muslim community with false proclamations.

On January 26, a sedition case was booked by the police against the school, along with some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on Rakshyal’s complaint.