Bengaluru: A school in Karnataka’s Davanagere district has emerged as a COVID-19 cluster after 26 students tested positive for Coronavirus. Basavanahalli High School and College, located in Basavanahalli, has suspended classes with immediate effect to check the Coronavirus spread. Notably, this comes at a time when Karnataka is already battling a fresh wave of Coronavirus spike. Also Read - Bengaluru: Karnataka Govt Shuts Physical Classes For Standard 6-9 Amid COVID Pandemic

Coronavirus cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Friday logged 4,991 Coronavirus cases, the bulk of it from Bengaluru, pushing the caseload to just over 10 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 12,591, the health department said. Bengaluru alone accounted for 3,509 cases and five deaths. The other fatality was reported from Kalaburagi. The day also saw 1,631 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Restrictions in Karnataka

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government yesterday announced a slew of measures that included shutting down boarding and residential hostels for primary and secondary schools and optional attendance for students of Classes 10, 11, and 12 to curb the growing Coronavirus cases.

As precautionary measure, the government also ordered closure of gymnasium, party halls, club houses, and swimming pools while occupancy in buses should not exceed beyond the seating capacity.

The order was issued by Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

The companies have been asked to follow the work from home mode as far as possible whereas cinema halls should follow alternative seating subject to a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar and Dharwad. In these districts, pubs, bars, clubs, and restaurants should not have people above 50 per cent capacity. The restrictions will be in force till April 20.