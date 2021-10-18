Karnataka School Reopening News: The Karnataka Government on Monday made a big announcement by issuing a notice stating that the education department is all set to reopen the Primary schools from Thursday, dated October 21, 2020.Also Read - Sainik School Admission 2022: Application for AISSEE Begins, CHECK Important Dates, Steps to Register at aissee.nta.nic.in

Earlier, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that the state was planning to resume classes 1-5 after the Durga Puja holidays. The offline classes for classes 6-12 have started functioning at full capacity from October 1 in districts that have less than 1 per cent Covid-positivity rate.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that only after meeting with the Expert Committee, the decision to reopen the primary schools will be taken. The Committee was analyzing the entire situation in the state. The Department of Public Instructions had declared 11-day Dasara holidays from October 10 to 20

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure(S0P) is likely to be issued soon along with the updated guidelines. Till now, the Karnataka government has permitted to reopen the primary schools from Oct 21, 2020. Although attendance has been made mandatory. Only interested parents can send their ward to school while the rest can attend the classes online.

All the covid appropriate behaviour will be abided by each and every student, staffers, and teacher. As the primary group of students are not vaccinated, hence extra precautions will be taken, to keep them safe. Wearing masks, thermal screening, use of sanitisers will be compulsory along with social distancing.