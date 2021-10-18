Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday announced that physical classes for students studying in Classes 1-5 will reopen from October 25. The government has ordered the educational institutions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State to Reopen Classes For Primary School From Oct 21 | Detailed SOP to be Released Soon

The decision was taken in view of the consistent decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases. Karnataka Primary Schools being reopened means that almost all classes are now functional for offline lectures for students. Also Read - Karnataka Schools Reopening: Final Decision on Resuming Classes For Standard 1-5 After Dussehra

Karnataka Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5: Guidelines

Schools for these primary classes will begin from October 25 with 50 per cent capacity.

Classes will be held following physical distancing measures and classes will be sanitized on a daily basis.

For all classes, teachers need to be fully vaccinated — that is, they should have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Students need to carry a letter of consent from their parents to attend classes.

Online mode of schooling will continue for students who do not want to attend physical classes.

Teachers who are above the age of 50 years will have to use a face shield while teaching in class.

Restrooms will be disinfected daily using 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution.

Earlier, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that the state was planning to resume classes 1-5 after the Durga Puja holidays. The offline classes for classes 6-12 have started functioning at full capacity from October 1 in districts that have less than 1 per cent Covid-positivity rate.