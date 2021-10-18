Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday announced that physical classes for students studying in Classes 1-5 will reopen from October 25. The government has ordered the educational institutions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening News: State to Reopen Classes For Primary School From Oct 21 | Detailed SOP to be Released Soon
The decision was taken in view of the consistent decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases. Karnataka Primary Schools being reopened means that almost all classes are now functional for offline lectures for students. Also Read - Karnataka Schools Reopening: Final Decision on Resuming Classes For Standard 1-5 After Dussehra
Karnataka Schools To Reopen For Classes 1 To 5: Guidelines
- Schools for these primary classes will begin from October 25 with 50 per cent capacity.
- Classes will be held following physical distancing measures and classes will be sanitized on a daily basis.
- For all classes, teachers need to be fully vaccinated — that is, they should have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Students need to carry a letter of consent from their parents to attend classes.
- Online mode of schooling will continue for students who do not want to attend physical classes.
- Teachers who are above the age of 50 years will have to use a face shield while teaching in class.
- Restrooms will be disinfected daily using 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution.
Earlier, the Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh had said that the state was planning to resume classes 1-5 after the Durga Puja holidays. The offline classes for classes 6-12 have started functioning at full capacity from October 1 in districts that have less than 1 per cent Covid-positivity rate.