New Delhi: Five people were killed, while 15 others injured in an accident on Wednesday as the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Koratagere in Tumkur district of Karnataka, stated news agency ANI.

In the photo tweeted by news agency ANI, the bus can be seen toppled with some passengers trapped inside. A preliminary investigation into the accident revealed that the bus had overturned thrice after the driver’s failed attempt to press the brakes suddenly, stated a report. Yet another media report claimed that the accident took place when the driver of the bus tried to overtake an auto.

Speaking to The News Minute, an eye-witness was quoted by a report as saying, “The accident happened around 8.50 this morning (Wednesday). There were around 45 people onboard. There was an auto that the driver was attempting to overtake, which led to the bus losing control and toppling.”