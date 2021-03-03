Bengaluru: After getting caught in an alleged ‘sex for job scandal’ scandal, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Wednesday resigned from his post under the BJP government. The controversy surfaced when a CD was leaked showing the Karnataka minister getting intimate with an unidentified woman. The video clips of the same were widely circulated and aired on Kannada news channels. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: AIADMK, DMK Continue Seat-sharing Talks, Fate of Sasikala to be Decided

While the latest sex-tape has landed the Yediyurappa-led government in trouble, this is not the first 'scandalous' incident in Karnataka. Here are a few more politicians in the state who have been involved in sex-related controversies.

1. Prakash Rathod, Congress

Just last month, Congress leader Prakash Rathod was caught 'browsing obscene messages' while participating in the ongoing legislative session in the Karnataka assembly. A 15-second clip went viral after a regional TV news channel showed Rathod scrolling through "exclusive" stuff on his mobile recorded by a TV cameraman perched behind in the elevated media gallery. Rathod on his part denied the "porngate" scandal and that he ever watched obscene clips in public places like the House.

2. Arvind Limbavalli, BJP

In 2019, BJP leader Arvind Limbavali, who was later made a state minister, was caught in controversy and had filed a political complaint alleging that his rivals had circulated an objectionable fake video clip that showed him inappropriately touching another party worker.

3. Congress leader HY Meti and BJP MLA Renukacharya

Congress leader HY Meti and BJP MLA MP Renukacharya, who is a political secretary to Yediyurappa, along with BJP leader SA Ramdas were accused of seeking sexual favours. According to reports, there were video clips from 2019 featuring the leaders in compromised positions.

4. BJP leaders Laxman Savadi, Krishna Palemar and CC Patil

Earlier in 2012, BJP leaders Laxman Savadi, Krishna Palemar and CC Patil, who were state ministers at the time, were caught on camera watching pornographic clips during an ongoing session of the Karnataka Assembly. Currently, Laxman Savidi is one of the deputy ministers in Karnataka.