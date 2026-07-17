Karnataka shocker: 21-year-old woman waiting for bus hacked to death by ‘obsessed’ relative, one-sided love angle suspected

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death near the KSRTC New Bus Stand at BC Road in Karnataka’s Bantwal on Thursday evening in a suspected case of one-sided love. According to PTI news, the victim, identified as Lavanya, was a resident of Uli village in Bantwal. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Chetan, a resident of Belthangady.

Police said the incident took place at around 6 pm when Lavanya was waiting for a bus. Chetan allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon before fleeing the spot. She worked at a private nursing home in Kalladka.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lavanya attempted to flee after the accused approached her. However, he allegedly attacked her with the weapon before escaping from the spot.

People nearby rushed Lavanya to the Bantwal Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

During the initial investigation, police found that Chetan was a distant relative of the victim and was allegedly obsessed with her. Officials suspect the murder was linked to one-sided love.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation to determine the exact motive behind the attack. Superintendent of Police Arun K and other senior officers visited the crime scene as part of the probe.