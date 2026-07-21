Karnataka shocker: Man kills wife, 2 children and then hangs himself in Mysuru, death note says…

A man allegedly killed his wife and two children before committing suicide by hanging himself in Karnataka’s Mysuru on Tuesday. The incident occurred at New Maruti Layout in Hunsur city of the district.

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Karnataka shocker: Man kills wife, 2 children and then hangs himself in Mysuru, death note says… | Image: X

Karnataka Shocker: A shocking and gruesome incident has surfaced from Karnataka, where a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two children in Mysuru and then committed suicide by hanging himself. According to the police, the incident took place in Hunsur Town’s New Maruti Layout. Harish also left a death note saying that he could be found hanging in an upstairs room.

Mysuru, Karnataka | A man, Harish (40) allegedly killed his wife and two children and then died by suicide by hanging. The incident took place in New Maruti Layout, Hunsur City. The wife and children lived in the same house. Harish had sent his mother to his grandmother’s house… — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

What The Suicide Note Revealed?

According to the purported note, the deceased referred to documents which were kept in a locker. He also mentioned where he had hidden the keys. Harish requested police to hand over the documents, which included property papers, to the person mentioned in the note.

Preliminary Probe Reveals Calculated Move

According to preliminary investigation, the 40-year-old sent his mother to his grandmother’s house three days before committing the crime. A police team visited the crime scene and conducted an inspection.

However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway.

Supreme Court Gave 2 Options To Honeymoon Murder Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court gave two options to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The Court suggested that she either surrender to facilitate the examination of public witnesses while it decides the Meghalaya government’s challenge to her bail, or contest the appeal by arguing the matter on merits.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale told Sonam’s counsel that the Court could either hear and decide the Meghalaya government’s appeal against the grant of bail on merits or direct her to surrender for the time being, allowing the trial to progress while the appeal remains pending.

“You (Sonam’s counsel) have two options. Either we will pass an order on merits or we will ask you to surrender, let the public witnesses question you – meanwhile we will decide the matter on merits (on bail),” the bench orally observed.

Sonam’s counsel sought time to obtain instructions and informed the Court that he would respond by Thursday.

The Court notably advised her counsel that “surrender” would be better for the accused’s case, who is presently on bail.

(with ANI inputs)