Bengaluru: A video showing a group of students allegedly misbehaving with a teacher and forcibly putting dustbin on his head in Karnataka’s Davanagere district went viral on social media. The incident took place at a government high school at Nallur in Channagiri town of Davanagere district. A probe has now been ordered over the incident by the Karnataka education ministry.Also Read - Joe Root: Nothing Wrong With Team Selection; Fielding And Batting Let us Down

The video shows students misbehaving with the teacher when he entered the classroom. In the video, one of the students tried to assault the teacher with a dustbin. Later, the student puts the dustbin on the head of the teacher when he starts teaching in the class. Photos of the incident have gone viral on social media where have many criticised the matter. Also Read - Growth In Index Of Industrial Production In October At 3.2 Per Cent, Lowest In Eight Months

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh said a probe has been ordered into the incident and police have been “instructed to take appropriate action”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Locks Lips With Husband Ritesh In Front of Contestants, Fans go Berserk

“Assault on teacher by students at a school in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district cannot be tolerated. Education Department and police probing the matter. Instructed to take appropriate action. We will always be with teachers,” Nagesh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.