New Delhi: In another development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday will pronounce on its verdict on a bunch of pleas of 17 disqualified Congress-JD(S) MLAs of Karnataka who had challenged the orders of the then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify them.

The development comes after the three-judge bench of the top court comprising justices NV Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari had on October 25 reserved its verdict on the petitions filed by these disqualified MLAs.

The incident happened in July when the then speaker of the Karnataka Assembly KR Ramesh Kumar disqualified these 17 MLAs of ruling the Congress-JD(S) coalition ahead of a trust vote.

After losing the trust vote, the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had resigned from the post of chief minister and way for the BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

The development comes as the EC has announced that the bypolls to 15 out of these 17 assembly seats will be held on December 5 and candidates are required to file their nomination papers between November 11 and November 18.

In another development, these disqualified MLAs had recently moved the top court, seeking a direction to the Election Commission to postpone the assembly by-polls for these 15 seats till the pronouncement of verdict in the matter.

Earlier, the then Karnataka Assembly Speaker had told the top court that he has no difficulty in hearing these 17 MLAs and take a fresh call on the issue again.

