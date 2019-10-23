New Delhi: The Yellamma Devi temple which is located on the top of a hill near Saundatti in Belagavi, Karnataka was flooded catching visitors unawares. A video of how waters took over the temple is doing the rounds on social media.

#WATCH Karnataka: Savadatti (Saundatti) Yellamma Temple in Belagavi flooded following heavy rainfall in the district. (22.10.19) pic.twitter.com/stRdsiUfMS — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2019

This is the second time in the year that Karnataka is facing a deluge. A total of 12 people has been killed. The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to depute its Ministers to the flood-affected regions to oversee the rescue and relief works, reported PTI.

Torrential rains over the past few days, mainly in north interior Karnataka, has wreaked havoc. The affected districts include Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Kalaburgai, Bagalkote, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, among others.

Belagavi, which is still reeling under the impacts of the flood fury of two months ago, has again been hit.

A total of 45 herds of cattle have perished and 5,444 houses have been damaged. Twelve relief camps have been set up in affected districts like- Belagavi, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Haveri, Chitradurga, Gadag and Dharrwad.

The met department has predicted normal rains in most parts of north interior Karnataka for the next four to five days and heavy rains in coastal and Malnad regions for the next 24 hours Orange and red alerts have been sounded for the next five days in coastal and Malnad regions.

In August, a total of 2,798 villages in 103 taluks of 22 districts in Karnataka were affected by the rains and floods in which around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas.

(With PTI inputs)