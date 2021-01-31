New Delhi: Karnataka will get a new chief minister after Ugadi, the day the state celebrates New Year, claimed senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. The BJP leader also indicated that the new chief minister will hail from the northern part of the state. Also Read - 3, Including Manager, Arrested in Bengaluru For Rs 1 Crore Bank Fraud

"I will not go with open hands seeking a Minister's post here onwards. I have said one of our own will come in place (of Chief Minister) who can give the Minister's post. I have said that someone from north Karnataka will come.. it will happen…wait and watch," Yatnal stated, adding that this will be very soon, as you (media person) said Ugadi… for new year, new (Chief Minister).

Notably, there have been rumours in some quarters that the BJP is weighing the option of leadership change in Karnataka considering the age of Yediyurappa, who is 77. Though the state BJP has repeatedly rejected such speculations, but some within the party has openly talked about his replacement.

Earlier, BJP’s Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel had dismissed such rumours asking, “Who has raised the issue of leadership change? Who has questioned it? Has our national president or national office bearers or core committee members or our legislators have spoken in this regard?”

Besides, Deputy CM CN Ashwath Narayan had stated that BSY will continue in his post. “We are saying repeatedly that there is no leadership change in Karnataka, Yediyurappa will continue as Chief Minister. There will be no change, he (Yediyurappa) is our leader and he will continue,” Narayan told reporters.