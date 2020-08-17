New Delhi: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Monday decided to start special bus services to various places of Kerala for Onam festivals. The KSRTC said it will start bus services from Bengaluru and Mysuru to various places of Kerala from 24th August to 6th September. Also Read - Bengaluru Riots: Karnataka Govt to Invoke UAPA, Goonda Act Against Culprits in Violent Clashes

The decision to run bus services from the Karnataka government was taken after the Kerala government decided to resume bus services to Bengaluru and Mysore. For the bus services, the Kerala RTC said it has started booking tickets from Saturday.

People interested to return to Kerala need to obtain passes from the Kerala government. Moreover, people willing to go to Karnataka need to register themselves in Karnataka's Sevasindhu.

As per guidelines issued by authorities, people will be tested with thermal scanners before entering the bus. And face masks have been made compulsory for passengers and the temperature of the buses will be set up as per the protocol of the state government.

According to updates, end to end ticket price will be fixed in these special bus services. Authorities said that the passengers will have to pay for the full ticket no matter when they get down. Moreover, there will be an increase of 10 per cent from normal rates.