New Delhi: After the Centre allowed relaxations across the country as part of 'Unlock 1', the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations (KSRTC) on Monday said it will resume inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from June 17.

Issuing a statement, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations said it will resume operations from Bengaluru, Bellary, Raichur and Shahpur to select destinations in Andhra Pradesh. And those select destinations in Andhra Pradesh include Ananthapur, Hindupur, Puttaparthi, Kalyandurga, Rayadurga, Kadapa, Proddatur, Tirupati, Chittoor, Madanapalle, Nellore and Vijayawada.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) also said that it will resume bus services to Karnataka from June 17. For the bus services, the online reservations of tickets have started from June 15. The APSRTC is planning to operate 500 buses to Karnataka in four phases.

In the first phase from Wednesday, the APSRTC will ply 168 buses and most of them are from Anantapur, Chittoor and Kurnool.

The development comes at a time when Karnataka made the state’s tally touch the 7,000 mark with 176 new cases. In the state, new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Cases spiked in Bengaluru Urban, Yadgir, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Dharwad, Ballari, Kolar, Uttara Kannada, Mandya and Daskhina Kannada.

Among the new cases, Bengaluru Urban contributed 42, followed by Yadgir (22), Udupi (21), Bidar (20), Kalaburagi (13), Dharwad (10), Ballari (8), Kolar (7), Uttara Kannada (6), Mandya and Dakshina Kannada (5 each), Bagalkote (4), Ramanagara (3), Raichur and Shivamogga (2 each) and Belagavi, Hassan, Vijayapura, Bengaluru Rural and Haveri (1 each).