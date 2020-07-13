New Delhi: Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi on Sunday tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection becoming the first minister in the state to be diagnosed with the viral disease. His wife and staff members have tested negative. Also Read - Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Karan Patel To Go Through COVID-19 Test After Parth Samthaan Tests Postive

The tourism minister has been giving regular updates on his health on his official Twitter handle.

"I am in Home Quarantine. I have no symptoms. I'm OK. Now, I am walking in my farmhouse," CT Ravi tweeted on Saturday.

“Within a span of one week, one test has come out negative and one has come out positive. Hence, I have given samples for third test today. Awaiting the third umpire’s decision,” he tweeted on Sunday.

For now, I'll continue to work from here and undergo treatment. Very soon, I'll get cured and comeback to work with you all. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) July 13, 2020

In the earlier swab test last week, the minister had tested negative. However, he took another test on Friday to be sure of the diagnosis even as he was asymptomatic. In another consecutive test on Sunday morning, CT Ravi tested positive for COVID-19.

Notably, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is under home quarantine after three personnel working at his official residence tested positive for coronavirus. Moreover, state Education Minister K Sudhakar’s wife and daughter had also tested positive for the deadly virus.