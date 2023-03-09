Home

Karnataka Transport Employees Demand Salary Hike, To Go On Indefinite Strike from March 2

On Wednesday, a group of four registered transport unions of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC, called the 'Sarige Nigmagala Noukarara Samana Manaskara Vedike' gave the strike notice to the state labour commissioner.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka state transport employees will go on an indefinite strike from March 24. On Wednesday, a group of four registered transport unions of KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC, called the ‘Sarige Nigmagala Noukarara Samana Manaskara Vedike’ gave the strike notice to the state labour commissioner. Hike in wages, more allowances are some of the demands of the employees.

It is also important to note that the II PU (Pre-University) exams are underway and the strike is likely to affect them. According to a report, Transport department employees demand salary revision, increase in allowances, and medical facilities, reinstatement of employees sacked after the April 2021 strike, implementation of shift system, stopping contract recruitment and filling vacancies.

The report quoted the union leader as saying, “We have decided to call for an indefinite strike from March 24 until our demands are met.”

The Road Transport Corporation official while speaking to the publication said that they had issued an order in December under the Karnataka Essential Services Management Act, 2013 barring strikes for six months, i.e., from January to June 2023.

To recall, the Karnataka government employees union had earlier went on an indefinite strike from March 1 demanding the implementation of recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. However, the strike was withdrawn later after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission.

On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association President C S Shadakshari.

