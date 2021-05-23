Bengaluru: Karnataka has made negative Covid test report mandatory for travellers coming to the state. The report will be checked at all entry points across borders and only people with the negative report will be allowed to enter the state, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media. Replying to a question, Bommai said that the state was following the union government’s latest circular on this issue. Also Read - Full Lockdown in Karnataka Extended Till June 7, Unnecessary Movement Fully Banned | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

“The Centre has directed us not to allow anyone inside the state other than having Covid negative certificate. We are just following orders,” he said. Bommai added that the police strength on all check posts will be enhanced soon to meet this requirement.

“The state has announced another round of two-week lockdown from May 24 to June 7. We need to break this chain by implementing Covid safety protocols properly and adequately,” the Minister said.

Lockdown in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Friday announced an extension of lockdown from May 24 to June 7 for a period of 14 days to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State. The stringent restrictions are already in effect from May 10 and were supposed to end on May 24. However, due to the new order, they would end on the morning of June 7.

COVID cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported 31,183 fresh coronavirus cases and 451 deaths, the Health Department said. The total number of the infected so far reached 23,98,925 and the deaths at 24,648, the department said. There were 4,83,204 active cases, a dip by 31,034 compared to Friday. The total number of those discharged stood at 18,91,042 with the recovery of 61,766. Bengaluru Urban district reported 8,214 infections and 200 fatalities, which is the highest in the State.