Bengaluru: The two Independent MLAs, R Shankar and H Nagesh, who had taken back their support from the Congress-JDS Government on July 8, have written a letter to the Speaker asking him to arrange their seating in the opposition benches in the assembly.

Nagesh had resigned as Small-Scale Industries Minister and withdrew support to the coalition government led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“I’ve already withdrawn my support to govt headed by HD Kumaraswamy. I would further by this letter unequivocally state I would extend my support to the Govt of BJP if called for by your good self,” wrote Nagesh in his resignation letter to Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

In June, both MLAs were sworn in as cabinet ministers, months after they withdrew support from the government and sided with the BJP before making a U-turn to move closer to the ruling coalition.

Shankar was inducted from the Congress’ share and Nagesh from the JD(S) quota in the ministry.

Earlier today, rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj, after meeting DK Shivakumar, said that he now ready to reconsider his decision.

“Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations,” said Nagaraj.

Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj: Situation was such that we submitted our resignations but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations,I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao& then see what is to be done,after all I have spent decades in Congress. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/6M3Xi8zKkB — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

DK Shivakumar said that they should live together and die together because they have worked for 40 years for the party.

“There are ups and downs in every family. We should forget everything and move forward. Happy that MTB Nagaraj has assured us that he will stay with us,” said Shivakumar.