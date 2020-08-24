Karnataka Unlock 3.0 News: The Karnataka government on Monday issued new guidelines for inter-state travellers, discontinuing, among other things, registration on Seva Sindhu portal, medical check-up at state borders, hand stamping and 14 days of quarantine. Also Read - Unlock 3: When Will Delhi Metro Services Reopen? Here’s What CM Kejriwal Has to Say

The details of the said are as follows:

The following activities have been discontinued with: registration on Seva Sindhu portal, entry and medical check-up at state borders/bus stations/railway stations/airports, screening at the receiving centres in various districts, categorisation of passengers, hand stamping, 14 days of quarantine, isolation and testing, and enforcement of home quarantine.

The incoming inter-state travellers have been advised to do the following:

If asymptomatic on arrival: They can proceed with their activities without 14 days home quarantine. However, they will have to self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of arrival and immediately seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19.

If symptomatic on arrival: Travellers shall immediately self-isolate and seek medical attention without fail.

Further, they shall have to adhere to standard COVID-19 precautions like wearing face masks, maintaining distance of two metres/six feet, regular washing of hands etc.

Finally, the revised circular will be applicable on inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka from all states and union territories.

Notably, with over 2.7 lakh cases, including over 4,000 deaths, Karnataka is the fourth worst-hit state after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively.