Bengaluru: After the Karnataka government eased the covid lockdown in the state, Mall in Shivamogga reopened on Monday. However, the footfalls were less than the normal. Earlier, announcing further relaxations, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday lifted the night curfew from the state. The chief minister also allowed the government offices to reopen. Also Read - ICAI CA Exams 2021 in Nepal Cancelled: This is What India Students Say With Hilarious Memes

Issuing fresh guidelines, the chief minister said that the district Administrations can apply more restrictions in their respective areas. In the fresh guidelines, the state government said all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, closed places strictly enforce COVID appropriate behaviour failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: Villagers Flout Guidelines, Celebrate Fish Catching Festival in Sivaganga

These relaxations are coming as a part of the third level of unlocking from July 5 in Karnataka. The state government said that the Deputy Commissioners of the districts based on their assessment of the situation and after consultation with the district-in-charge minister, may impose additional containment measures. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown Update: These Curbs Are Eased For Next 15 Days. Full List of Relaxations Here

Check full list of guidelines here:

Shopping malls are allowed to open

All public transport, including the metro, is fully allowed.

Devotees are allowed to darshan at religious places.

Weekend curfew is relaxed in all districts except Kodagu.

Around 100 people are allowed to attend the wedding.

20 may attend the funeral from July 5.

Swimming pool, stadium allowed for sportspersons only.

Social gatherings, religious functions, protests are banned.

District Magistrates are authorized to take the decision according to the situation.

The Karnataka government has also issued guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance, containment and caution for the entire state, except Kodagu district as the case positivity rate is greater than 5%. These measures will come into effect from 6 AM on July 5 up to 6 AM on July 19.