Bengaluru: After suspending services for over 2 months due to Covid-induced lockdown, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is all set to resume inter-state bus service to Kerala from July 12. “With the easing of restrictions under unlock 3.0 since July 5 on movement of people and vehicles to and from neighbouring states, we have decided to resume our bus service to cities and towns across Kerala,” a corporation official said in a statement.Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka Will be Imposed Again if Guidelines Flouted, Warns Revenue Minister R Ashoka

The KSRTC will resume its services from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala and follow complete Covid-19 protocol. Notably, the Karnataka state-run KSRTC suspended inter-state bus services amid the second wave of Coronavirus in April.

“Our services will resume from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru and Puttur in the state to select places in Kerala under the standard operation procedure to ensure passengers follow the Covid appropriate behaviour,” said the official.

Covid Negative Report Mandatory

Meanwhile, the corporation has also made a 72-hour old negative test report mandatory for passengers coming into Karnataka from Kerala. This came in view of higher number of Covid cases being reported in neighbouring Kerala. “Passengers who have received even one dose of the vaccine should carry its certificate before boarding our inter-state buses,” said the official.

Students and others in Kerala visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons have to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and possess a negative Covid test report.

Wearing face mask, washing hands and maintaining physical distance have been made compulsory for inter-state travellers.