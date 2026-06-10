Karnataka weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in several districts, check weather forecast for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi

Karnataka weather: IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Bengaluru, Bengaluru rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. Check weather forecast here.

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Karnataka weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in several districts, check weather forecast for Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi | Images: X

Karnataka weather: The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on June 4, marking the start of the much-awaited weather season in the agriculture-dominated country. Monsoon has started spreading to other parts of the country. Rainfall activities have also started in Karnataka, with heavy to very heavy showers starting to lash parts of the southern state. Downpours are expected in several parts of Karnataka, including coastal districts, Bengaluru, Belgaum, Gadag, Haveri districts, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms and strong winds have been forecast in parts of Karnataka.

Also Read; Delhi Rain Big Update: Heavy downpour to lash National Capital, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, IMD issues major alert

Bengaluru Weather

IMD has said that Bengaluru and surrounding areas are expected to have generally cloudy weather with moderate to heavy rains till Friday. A speedy wind of 30-40 kmph is also expected in the region. The maximum temperature of the silicon city is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 21 degrees Celsius.

Karnataka Weather Today

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of the southern state, including Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Gusty winds of 30-40 kmph are likely to hit Uttara Kannada district today.

Downpour expected is also Belgaum, Gadag and Haveri districts. IMD has also issued an alert for heavy rains over Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts.

IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada on Thursday. A similar alert has been issued for Belgaum, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi districts, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumkur districts.

Weather Forecast for June 12

Region/District Forecast Uttara Kannada Widespread rainfall is expected across the district Dakshina Kannada Heavy rains likely to continue Udupi Heavy rains likely to continue Belgaum Heavy rain warning issued Bidar Heavy rain warning issued Kalaburagi Heavy rain warning issued Yadgir Heavy rain warning issued Chikkamagaluru Heavy rains likely Kolar Heavy rains likely Chikkaballapur Heavy rains likely

Weather Forecast for June 13

Region/District Forecast Kodagu Heavy rains likely Chikkamagaluru Heavy rains likely Shivamogga Heavy rains likely Coastal districts Rainfall is expected to continue North Karnataka (most districts) Moderate to heavy rainfall likely

Important Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has requested fishermen in coastal districts not to venture into the sea until June 10. There is a possibility of landslides, tree fall and road traffic disruption in the coastal and Malnad areas.

It is to be noted that the monsoon activity is expected to intensify in the southern state from June 10 to 15, with heavy rainfall likely to continue in coastal, Malnad and some north Karnataka districts.