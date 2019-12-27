New Delhi: As 372 people in different districts of Uttar Pradesh were served notices for being involved in damaging public assets, a Karnataka minister said that the state government would emulate Uttar Pradesh and confiscate properties of those who caused damage to public properties.

“…the way in which Uttar Pradesh government has decided to confiscate the properties of those indulging in violence – if such things (violence) happen again (here), it will be brought in Karnataka also,” Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka said, as quoted by PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that properties of those involved in the violence would be seized and auctioned to compensate destruction of public and private assets. Summing up the destruction wrought by the anti-CAA protests in the state, a UP home department spokesperson said that about 19 people have died in the violence, which left 288 policemen injured, including 61 who received firearm injuries. The spokesperson said 327 FIRs have been registered and 5,558 preventive arrests made so far.

Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in Mangaluru, resulting in the death of two in police firing. The government announced compensation and then retracted saying that no compensation would be offered without probing into the motives of the deceased.

“The Act (CAA) that has been brought in, is right…. India is not a charitable lodging place for those from Pakistan and Bangladesh to come and stay here, there are laws and rules here and one has to abide by it,” the Karnataka minister said. “Whether it is CAA or NRC it is the law of the country, Congress MLAs should also follow them and so does BJP MLAs and everyone else,” he added