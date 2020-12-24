New Delhi: The Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office on Thursday has withdrawn the night curfew order, issued earlier, after reviewing the situation on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee. The state government had earlier imposed the night curfew between 11 pm and 5 am, starting tonight. Also Read - Seven Dead, 300 Quarantined After Man With COVID Goes to Work in US; Community Devastated

As per an official statement, now midnight Christmas mass shall be permitted in Bengaluru tonight, said the city's police commissioner.

