Karnataka: Woman jumps into river to commit suicide, screams after being bitten by crocodile; police rescue her

A woman in Karnataka's Udupi district jumped into the Kumaradhara River with the intention of committing suicide. She was attacked by a crocodile in the river and was rescued with the help of police a

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Karnataka: Woman jumps into river to commit suicide, screams after being bitten by crocodile; police rescue her (File)

A woman in Karnataka’s Udupi district jumped into the Kumaradhara River with the intention of committing suicide. She was attacked by a crocodile in the river and was rescued with the help of police and locals.

Woman was troubled by personal problems

Police said the incident occurred Wednesday night near the Kumaradhara Bridge in Kukke Subramanya. The woman, reportedly upset over personal problems, jumped into the river with the intention of taking her own life. While in the water, she was bitten by a crocodile, causing minor injuries, police said.

Hearing the woman’s scream, people helped her

A senior police officer briefed on the incident said the woman cried for help after the attack. An employee heard her screams and alerted the Subrahmanya police who immediately arrived at the scene and, with the help of local residents, rescued the woman from the river and brought her to safety. She was then taken to a local hospital where she received first aid.

Following the incident, police informed the woman’s family and, after counseling, sent her home. No complaint has been filed in this matter. Police said they have not revealed the woman’s identity at the family’s request.

Caught a crocodile, loaded it on a bike, brought it to village!

In another crocodile related news, a few days ago, a funny yet disturbing incident had come to fore. The passion for making reels on social media makes people do all sorts of things! Sometimes they film videos in front of a moving train, sometimes they climb tall buildings. But in Bettiah, Bihar, some people took it to the extreme. A crocodile was spotted in the village. Instead of staying away, people rushed to catch it. They tied it with a rope, loaded it onto a bike, and brought it back to the village.

After this, a crowd gathered in the village to see the crocodile. Some took out their mobile phones, others turned on their cameras. Some began filming reels with the crocodile. A video of this interaction with the crocodile is now going viral on social media. Later, a forest department team arrived, safely rescued the crocodile, and released it back into the river.

The incident took place in Dudhiyawa village, located in the Yogapatti block of Bihar ‘s Bettiah district. It was evening. People spotted a crocodile near the school in Mahavir Ram’s village. As news of the crocodile’s appearance spread, people began arriving to see it. What the villagers did next took a different turn. They caught the crocodile, tied it with a rope, and brought it back to the village on a bike.