New Delhi: Fearing a flood situation in northern Karnataka as a result of torrential rains in Maharashtra, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has sent a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis, requesting him to direct the regulation of flood discharge.

In his letter, Yediyurappa said, “Due to heavy discharge from Maharashtra’s Koyna reservoir, the northern Karnataka districts are severely affected by the flood discharge in Krishna river & situation is severely alarming.

“It is hereby requested to direct the concerned authorities of your state to regulate flood discharge from the Maharashtra reservoir. Early action is solicited,” he added.

On Sunday, Congress MLA HK Patil had slammed the Karnataka CM for prioritising his Delhi visit over the flood-affected areas of north Karnataka. On Monday morning, Yediyurappa conducted an aerial survey of these areas assuring of all possible assistance to the flood-hit areas.

The incessant rains in Maharashtra have not only wreaked havoc in the state but also in the bordering Karnataka as it releases more than 15 tmcft water every day from Koyna dam. The downpour has caused rapid inflow in areas like Belagavi, Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Raichur in Karnataka, causing flooding in the region.

The constant rains have led to huge losses of property and crops for farmers residing in the downstream of the Krishna river basin. Moreover, the excess water drainage from the Almatti dam has also caused damage to hundreds of acres of standing crops in the surrounding areas.