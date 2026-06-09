Karnataka Monsoon Update Today: Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Davanagere to receive heavy rainfall, IMD issues red alert

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts of Karnataka for the coming days. This development comes after the southwest monsoon continues its steady advance across southern India, bringing widespread rainfall to Karnataka. According to the IMD, the strengthening monsoon is expected to trigger intense rainfall across coastal and interior parts of Karnataka between June 9 and June 11.
It is important to note that the weather agency has placed Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga under a red alert for Tuesday, June 9, warning of extremely heavy rain, while several other districts remain under orange alert.
The national capital sizzled under intense heat on Monday, with the Ridge area station recording a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between June 25 and June 30.
It is important to note that the announcement comes after thunderstorms and scattered rainfall brought much-needed relief from the blistering summer heat across Delhi-NCR. The brief spell of rain last week led to a drop in temperatures and improved weather conditions. However, the main focus is on the arrival of the monsoon, which remains crucial for the region after weeks of scorching heat. The southwest monsoon officially arrived over Kerala on June 4, three days later than its normal onset date.
Q1. Which cities in Karnataka are expected to receive heavy rainfall?
A: As per the latest IMD prediction, cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Shivamogga, and Davanagere are likely to experience heavy rainfall.
Q2. What does the IMD’s red alert mean?
A: A red alert indicates the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall and potentially hazardous weather conditions.
Q3. How much rainfall is expected in Karnataka?
A: Rainfall intensity may vary by region, but areas under a red alert can experience very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall within a short period.
Q4. Are there risks of flooding in low-lying areas?
A: If heavy rain persists, low-lying areas, underpasses, and regions near lakes and rivers are likely to witness localized flooding
Q5. Should schools and offices remain open during the red alert?
A: Any decision regarding closures will be made by local authorities.
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