Karol Bagh under scanner: Delhi HC orders action against street vendors selling fake Louis Vuitton, Zara, H&M, Calvin Klein, other branded goods

The High Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karol Bagh Police Station to take action against any vendor, including the petitioners, if they are found selling counterfeit products.

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Karol Bagh under scanner: Delhi HC orders action against street vendors selling fake Louis Vuitton, Zara, H&M, Calvin Klein, other branded goods (Image: AI representational)

The Delhi High Court has directed Delhi Police to take legal action against street vendors found selling suspected fake products of popular brands such as Louis Vuitton, H&M, Zara, Allen Solly, Puma and Calvin Klein in Karol Bagh.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Prathiba M. Singh and Vikas Mahajan while hearing a petition filed by 24 street vendors. The vendors, who hold provisional Certificates of Vending (CoVs), had approached the court alleging that they were being harassed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) while carrying out business in the Karol Bagh area.

During the hearing, the MCD submitted photographs showing that several of the vendors were selling goods on Ajmal Khan Road, which has already been declared a no-vending and no-hawking zone.

The civic body also presented photographs showing garments and other items carrying the names of well-known brands, including Louis Vuitton, H&M, Zara, Allen Solly, Puma and Calvin Klein.

After examining the material, the court observed that if the products being sold were counterfeit or falsely branded, it would amount to an illegal activity and would violate the conditions of the vendors’ Certificates of Vending. Although the issue was not directly before the court, it said it could not ignore such material.

The High Court directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karol Bagh Police Station to take action against any vendor, including the petitioners, if they are found selling counterfeit products, and to proceed according to the law.

The court also made it clear that none of the petitioners can carry out vending or set up stalls on the stretch of Ajmal Khan Road between Karol Bagh Police Station and Karol Bagh Metro Station, as the area has already been officially notified as a complete no-vending and no-squatting zone.