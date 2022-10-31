Karsog (SC): Karsog is one of the assembly constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, which will be going to the polls on November 12, Saturday. Karsog is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.Also Read - Balh, Darang, Dharampur, Joginder Nagar, Karsog Election 2017 Winners: BJP Bags Four Seats; Independent Wins One

In 2017, this constituency was won by Hira Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had won the seat by defeating Mansa Ram of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 4830 votes. In 2012, Mansa Ram of Congress had defeated the BJP candidate by a huge margin.

Karsog Assembly Election 2022: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 12 November 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting: 8 December 2022 (Thursday)

Karsog Assembly Election 2022: Party Candidates

Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal) (BJP)

Mahesh Raj (Congress)

Bhagwant Singh (AAP)

Himachal Assembly Elections: Key Points