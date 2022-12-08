Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, Kinnaur (ST) Himachal Election Result | WINNERS LIST

live

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, and Kinnaur (ST) constituencies in Himachal has concluded.  The five seats which fall under the Mandi constituency always witnessed a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress but this time the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state intensified the electoral battle in Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, and Kinnaur (ST). Find out who the winners, and losers from Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, and Kinnaur (ST) constituencies here.

Live Updates

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have been closed. Thank you for staying with us.

  • 3:44 PM IST
    Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, Kinnaur (ST) Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE
    Karsog SC: Deep Raj of BJP wins
    Sundernagar: BJP’s Rakesh Kumar wins
    Seraj: BJP’s Jairam Thakur wins
    Nachan (SC): Vinod Kumar wins
    Darang: BJP’s Puran Chand leads.
    Kinnaur: Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi wins.
  • 1:02 PM IST
    Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, Kinnaur (ST) Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE
    Karsog: BJP’s Deep Raj maintains lead .
    Seraj: BJP’s Jairam Thakur wins .
    Sundernagar: BJP’s Rakesh Kumar wins.
    Nachan (SC): BJP’s Vinod Kumar leads .
    Darang: BJP’s Puran Chand leads.
    Kinnaur: Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi leads.
  • 11:46 AM IST
    Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, Kinnaur (ST) Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE

    Karsog: BJP’s Deep Raj leads .
    Seraj: BJP’s Jairam Thakur leads .
    Sundernagar: BJP’s Rakesh Kumar leads .
    Nachan (SC): Congress’ Ajay Solanki leads .
    Darang: BJP’s Puran Chand leads.
    Kinnaur: Congress’ Jagat Singh Negi leads.
  • 11:42 AM IST

    Karsog Election Result: BJP’s Deep Raj leads.

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Sundernagar Election Result 2022: BJP’s Rakesh Kumar wins

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Seraj Election Result 2022: CM and BJP candidates Jairam Thakur wins.

  • 9:44 AM IST

    Nachan (SC) Election Result 2022: Congress vs BJP. Counting Underway
    In 2017 Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha chunav, the constituency was won by BJP’s Vinod Kumar. He had defeated Congress’ Lal Singh with a margin of 15896 votes.

  • 9:43 AM IST

    Sundernagar Election Result 2022: Key Candidates

    Rakesh Jamwal- BJP
    Sohan Lal Thakur- Congress
    Pooja Thakur- AAP

  • 9:41 AM IST
    Karsog Election Result 2022: Will BJP Be Able To Repeat Its Victory?
    In 2017, this constituency was won by Hira Lal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He had won the seat by defeating Mansa Ram of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 4830 votes. In 2012, Mansa Ram of Congress had defeated the BJP candidate by a huge margin.

