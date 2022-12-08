Top Recommended Stories
Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, Kinnaur (ST) Himachal Election Result | WINNERS LIST
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 Winners List For Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, Kinnaur (ST).
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, and Kinnaur (ST) constituencies in Himachal has concluded. The five seats which fall under the Mandi constituency always witnessed a bipolar contest between BJP and Congress but this time the emergence of the Aam Aadmi Party as the third major political force in the state intensified the electoral battle in Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, and Kinnaur (ST). Find out who the winners, and losers from Karsog (SC), Sundernagar, Nachan (SC), Seraj, Darang, and Kinnaur (ST) constituencies here.
