New Delhi: India on Saturday issued a reminder to Pakistan over its proposal to hold a technical level meeting concerning the Kartarpur Corridor in the first week of August, ANI reported. Pakistan had not responded to the proposal, so, a fresh reminder has been sent.

New Delhi had proposed to Islamabad to a hold technical level meetings in the first week of August to work out arrangements and finalise the alignment of the interim approach path for the Kartarpur Corridor. The proposal is also aimed at developing a mechanism to share information on pilgrims between nodal points, and work out a mechanism to deal with exigencies that may arise in the use of the Corridor.

Apart from that, India had also shared proposals to work out on modalities to operationalise the Corridor.

India also hopes that Pakistan would respond expeditiously on these proposals in order to operationalise the corridor in time for 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The development assumes significance at a time when Pakistan has suspended trade with India and cut off diplomatic ties in retaliation to New Delhi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite flaring tensions between the neighbouring countries, Islamabad on Thursday had assured that work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will continue unhampered. “Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said.

“Work on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be continued by Pakistan,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan said.

The corridor, when completed, will connect the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib and Darbar Sahib. The former shrine is located in India’s Gurdaspur district while the latter is in Pakistan’s Kartarpur. It will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.