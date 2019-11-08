New Delhi: After Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Pakistan has invited spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for the inaugural ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on November 9. “The opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and promotion of religious tourism also coincides with your objective of Violence-Free World,” the invitation letter sent to Ravi Shankar read.

The invitation letter to Ravi Shankar comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) cleared the request of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. Pakistan had extended Sidhu the first invitation for the event and had even offered him a visa.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. The Corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

Last year on November 26, the foundation stone for the Kartarpur Corridor was laid on the Indian side. Two days later on November 28, 2018, the foundation stone was laid on the Pakistani side. On October 24, both India and Pakistan had signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

On November 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side. He is also expected to address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur and dispatch the first lot of pilgrims to visit Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province.