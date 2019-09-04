New Delhi: India and Pakistan will Wednesday hold a meeting to finalise the remaining modalities of the Kartarpur corridor. This time the meeting will take place on the Indian side at Attari, beginning 10.30 AM.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Indian officials are looking forward to closing certain gaps in a draft agreement for operationalising the Kartarpur corridor.

The last meeting was held on August 30 to hold technical-level talks. However, the meeting was rushed as the Pakistan delegation had to observe the ‘Kashmir Hour’ on its side.

Today’s meet is expected to be followed by the fifth round of India-Pakistan technical talks on the corridor.

New Delhi had last week said that Indian and Pakistan sides will meet to talk on the ambitious project that will help millions of pilgrims pay respects at holy Kartapur Gurudwara.

The first round of talks happened at Attari in March, followed by a meet at Wagah in July.

When the second round of talks between India and Pakistan officials took place on July 14, Islamabad agreed to construct a bridge over the old Ravi creek that will allow pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, throughout the year.

Work is in full swing on both Pakistani and Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor with officials monitoring the daily progress.

In November 2018, India and Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak.