New Delhi: India and Pakistan will hold a meeting on September 4, Wednesday, to finalise the final modalities of the Kartarpur corridor. This time the meeting will take place on the Indian side at Attari, beginning 10.30 IST. This meet is expected to be followed by 5th round of Indi-Pakistan technical talks on the corridor.

New Delhi had last week said that Indian and Pakistan sides will meet to talk on the ambitious project that will help millions of pilgrims pay respects at holy Kartapur Gurudwara.

The first round of talks happened at Attari in March, followed by a meet in Wagah in July.

When the 2nd round of talks between India and Pakistan officials took place on July 14, Islamabad agreed to construct a bridge over the old Ravi creek that will allow pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, throughout the year.

Work is in full swing on both Pakistani and Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor with officials monitoring the daily progress.

In November 2018, India and Pakistan announced establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak.

