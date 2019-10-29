New Delhi: As the time nears for the inauguration of the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor, India on Tuesday shared the list of 575 pilgrims to go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor, sources in the government told news agency ANI.

Govt sources: India has today shared list of 575 pilgrims to go in inaugural 'jatha' to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor. It includes ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab's MPs-MLAs&others. pic.twitter.com/b8rb4hKIPh — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Sources further stated that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who will attend the inaugural ceremony as a ‘common man’ is also included on the list of 575 pilgrims. Other high-profile pilgrims who will go in the ‘jatha’ include Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s MPs and MLAs among others.

Earlier in the day, news reports citing sources suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side, will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on the same day.

Sources told news agency IANS that PM Modi will address the gathering around 3km away from the Corridor. However the event will be in Dera Baba Nanak itself.

On October 28, the Congress constituted a delegation that will accompany Dr Manmohan Singh to Kartarpur Sahib on the inauguration day. The delegation of the Congress includes Captain Amarinder Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, R Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada.

The development comes after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh accepted Pakistan’s invitation to the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

“I had invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. I’m thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, ‘I’ll come but not as chief guest but an ordinary man.’ We’ll welcome him even if he comes as an ordinary man,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Delaying a day, the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor was signed on October 24 between India and Pakistan at Zero Line in a low-key ceremony. It was supposed to happen on October 22, but could not happen because of some logistic reasons.