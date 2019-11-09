New Delhi: Keeping all political differences aside, Congress leader from Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a “Munnabhai MBBS style hug” for inaugurating the revered Kartarpur Corridor and extending a friendly hand towards Pakistan through a religious link after seven decades.

“I am thanking Modi ji also, it doesn’t matter if we have political differences,doesn’t matter if my life is dedicated to Gandhi family, I am sending a Munnabhai MBBS style hug to you Modi sahab for this,” the cricketer-turned-politician said.

Meanwhile, he heaped praises at the crowd across the border in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with few urdu couplets, thanking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening the corridor and fulfilling the ambitious dream of thousands of Sikhs in India.

Donning a saffron turban, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor with the first batch of pilgrims leaving for the revered Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

Notably, Sidhu made his first public appearance after five months as he arrived at the Integrated Check Post for the inauguration ceremony of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Sidhu was swarmed by pilgrims and political leaders cutting across party lines. Many Congress and AAP MLAs were seen meeting him warmly as he reached Dera Baba Nanak to pay obeisance at the historic shrine.

Not only that, Sidhu was also a part of the first batch of pilgrims, a 550-member delegation who visited the Kartarpur shrine, which has been constructed to mark the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak that falls on November 12.

He was allowed by the Indian government to accompany the Sikh ‘jatha’ that will travel to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan via the Kartarpur Corridor.

The batch of pilgrims also included former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with several other lawmakers and eminent personalities were seen at the inaugural of the holy shrine.