New Delhi: India on Wednesday disagreed with Pakistan when the latter insisted on charging a service fee from pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. As a result, the talks could not be concluded successfully.

“Owing to certain differences on a few issues, the agreement couldn’t be finalised. Pakistan has insisted on charging a service fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is not agreeable in spirit,” sources told ANI.

Both the countries on Wednesday met to hold the third round of talks at Attari to finalise the remaining modalities of the Kartarpur corridor.

Further, officials stated that Pakistan was not willing to allow Indian consular or protocol officials at Kartarpur gurdwara premises. Hence, they were urged by Indian officials to reconsider their position.

However, the neighbours agreed on visa-free travel of pilgrims, without restrictions based on their faith to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, sources told Zee News.

Not only that, 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib using corridor everyday, officials said.

Notably, a 20-member Pakistani delegation crossed over to India for the joint secretary-level meeting at Attari in Amritsar.

Work is in full swing on both Pakistani and Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor with officials monitoring the daily progress.

In November 2018, India and Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about four km from Dera Baba Nanak. It will be operational throughout the year, seven days a week.