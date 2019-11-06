New Delhi: A day after alleging that Pakistan hasn’t confirmed on the list of 575 Indian pilgrims who will go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor on November 9, India on Wednesday said the neighbouring country has assured the security of the pilgrims.

“Pakistan has assured the security of pilgrims. India had asked Pakistan that the security of pilgrims should be taken care of. No Khalistani groups and no anti-India activity should be allowed. No embarrassment should be caused to India,” the government sources told ANI.

The development comes after Pakistan on Wednesday released a video on Kartarpur Corridor, showing Khalistani separatist leaders who were killed in 1984 during Operation Bluestar.

Sharing specific terror threats with Pakistan, India said it will wait and watch on how Pakistan keeps its commitment.

The government sources said that India has categorically asked Pakistan to provide highest level of security to the visiting VVIPs and the pilgrims as the threat of anti-India activities by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) remains a concern to India.

The dignitaries, who are part of the first ‘Jatha’ crossing over from India to Kartarpur, will go as pilgrims and the list includes former PM Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Hardeep Puri, along with 150 other Parliamentarians. The development comes as Pakistan had earlier requested the first ‘Jatha’ to be part of the inaugural ceremony.

India, on the other hand, alleged that Pakistan denied its request to allow an advance team to review the arrangements and protocol at Kartarpur. “Pakistan has only allowed Indian High Commission officials to visit the site,” it said.

On Tuesday India also had alleged that Pakistan so far has not allowed any advance team from the Indian side to visit Kartarpur Sahib to review the arrangements there.

“Several prominent dignitaries are travelling as part of inaugural ‘Jatha’. However, Pakistan has not allowed any advance team from India to visit Kartarpur Sahib to confirm the arrangements made,” sources added.

Saying that Pakistan has taken all decisions unilaterally, India alleged that the neighbouring country has not updated about certain critical information such as medical facilities available and security arrangements for the pilgrims.

“Pakistan has unilaterally decided on the programme and timing of the inaugural ‘Jatha’ without taking into account our inputs in this matter. Critical information such as medical facilities available and security arrangements for the pilgrims haven’t been shared with India,” sources added.

With just a few days left for the inauguration of the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor, posters of former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan PM Imran Khan were seen in Amritsar. The posters were put up with a message, ‘Navjot Singh Sidhu and Imran Khan are the real heroes, for opening Kartarpur Corridor.’

On being asked why such posters were put up in the area, Master Harpal Singh, a Councillor from Verka area, who has put up the posters, said to ANI, “We wanted to congratulate the people who made it happen, Sidhu sahab aur Imran Khan. More posters are to be put tomorrow.”