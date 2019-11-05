New Delhi: Days after sharing the list of 575 Indian pilgrims who will go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor on November 9, the government of India on Tuesday said it has not received any confirmation on this from the Pakistan side.

“A list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who are part of the inaugural ‘jatha’ to undertake the pilgrimage on November 9 has been sent to the Pakistani side. However, India is yet to receive a confirmation from Pakistan on the list,” government sources told ANI.

The government of India also alleged that Pakistan so far has not allowed any advance team from the Indian side to visit Kartarpur Sahib to review the arrangements there.

“Several prominent dignitaries are travelling as part of inaugural ‘Jatha’. However, Pakistan has not allowed any advance team from India to visit Kartarpur Sahib to confirm the arrangements made,” sources added.

Saying that Pakistan has taken all decisions unilaterally, India alleged that the neighbouring country has not updated about certain critical information such as medical facilities available and security arrangements for the pilgrims.

“Pakistan has unilaterally decided on the programme and timing of the inaugural ‘Jatha’ without taking into account our inputs in this matter. Critical information such as medical facilities available and security arrangements for the pilgrims haven’t been shared with India,” sources added.

Talking about a tweet from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan which created confusion over passport, India alleged that there has been no offer from Pakistan to amend the MOU in light of the tweet.

“There is absolute confusion created by Pakistan PM’s tweet that no passports will be required to undertake pilgrimage. This requirement is however mentioned in the MOU signed. There has been no offer from Pakistan to amend the MOU in light of Imran Khan’s tweet,’ sources said.

The Pakistan PM in a tweet on November 1 said that for Indian Sikhs visiting Kartarpur he has waived off 2 requirements – one is no need of passport and just a valid ID proof will owrk, and the second one is pilgrims don’t need to register 10 days in advance. He also said that no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration and on Guruji’s 550th birthday.

“For Sikhs coming for the pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they won’t need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration & on Guruji’s 550th birthday,” he said in a tweet.

India on October 29 shared the list of 575 pilgrims who will go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur corridor on November 9.

As per updates, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who will attend the inaugural ceremony as a ‘common man’, is also included on the list of 575 pilgrims. Other high-profile pilgrims who will go in the ‘jatha’ include Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s MPs and MLAs among others.