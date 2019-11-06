New Delhi: As the day nears for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Kartarpur Corridor is a historic achievement which reflects PM Modi’s commitment towards preserving the rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

“Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi government’s commitment towards preserving our rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji,’ Shah said in a tweet.

Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi govt’s commitment towards preserving our rich heritage & universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2019

He also went to say that with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, PM Modi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions.

“With the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let’s witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation,” he further added.

With opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let’s witness history being created as PM @narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation. pic.twitter.com/k9v2C0dTPO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 6, 2019

PM Modi on November 9 will flag off the first ‘jatha’ (group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

There would be a total of 550 devotees in the first ‘jatha’ visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former Prime Minister Manmohan will also participate. After inaugurating the Corridor and the Passenger Terminal Building, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak.

In another development, India earlier in the day said Pakistan has assured the security of the pilgrims who will be visiting on the first day of the inauguration.

“Pakistan has assured the security of pilgrims. India had asked Pakistan that the security of pilgrims should be taken care of. No Khalistani groups and no anti-India activity should be allowed. No embarrassment should be caused to India,” the government sources told ANI.

The dignitaries, who are part of the first ‘Jatha’ crossing over from India to Kartarpur, will go as pilgrims and the list includes former PM Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Hardeep Puri, along with 150 other Parliamentarians. The development comes as Pakistan had earlier requested the first ‘Jatha’ to be part of the inaugural ceremony.