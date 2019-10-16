New Delhi: The registration for the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor will begin from October 20.

According to sources, the pilgrims from the Indian side will have to carry their passport. Though, no visa will be required.

Further, it is learnt that discussion on $20 visa fee being proposed by Islamabad as a service charge for the use of the Kartarpur corridor is on.

“The online registration for the pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is expected to commence on October 20,” Chairman of the Land Port Authority of India and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs Govind Mohan told a group of reporters.

The four-lane highway connecting the ‘zero-point’ for onward journey to Pakistan is under construction, but the work across the border is progressing at a very slow pace, PTI report said.

Notably, the corridor will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8. “With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor,” Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Saturday announced in a series of tweets.

A state-of-the-art passenger terminal with facilitation centre to host government officials responsible for ensuring hassle-free travel of pilgrims, food kiosks, parking areas and security points will also come up by November 8.

Once opened, the corridor will connect Kartarpur’s Darbar Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur of Punjab allowing a visa-free entry and exit to Indian pilgrims, with the help of a special permit for Kartarpur Sahib.

(With PTI inputs)