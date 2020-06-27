New Delhi: While Pakistan has decided to reopen the Kartarpur corridor from June 29 on the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, India has not yet confirmed anything as it has only two days in hand and if the pilgrimage is to start from Monday, the registration process has to begin soon. Also Read - Johnson & Johnson to Pull Down Fairness Cream From India And Other Asia-Middle East Markets Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

"It is to be noted that Pakistan is trying to create a mirage of goodwill by proposing to resume Kartarpur Corridor on June 29, at a short notice of 2 days," said ANI qupting sources.

As per the bilateral agreement between the two neighbouring countries, the information on Kartarpur corridor reopening should have been shared from the Pakistan side to Indian at least seven days in advance.

The cross-border travel was suspended on March 16 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,” Pakistan minister SM Qureshi tweeted.

“Cross-border travel has been temporarily suspended as part of measures to prevent and contain the spread of coronavirus. Further view would be taken in consultation with health authorities and other stakeholders concerned,” New Delhi sources said to ANI.