New Delhi: Indian pilgrims will have to pay a service fee of Rs 1,400 ($20) for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor as Pakistan has refused to waive the fee. According to reports, Pakistan has handed over to India the final draft agreement for the Kartarpur corridor due to be inaugurated on November 8 — a day ahead of the 550th Prakash Purb celebration of Guru Nanak dev when the corridor will be thrown open.

While Pakistan has agreed to India’s demand of letting the corridor being open to all of the followers of Baba Guru Nanak and not limiting it to Sikhs only, the draft agreement also mentioned that the fee could not be waived because of the operational costs of the corridor.

The Kartarpur Corridor remained a long-standing demand of the Sikh community in India. Both Pakistan and Indian side began working on their side for the Kartarpur Corridor. The corridor will be visa-free for Indian pilgrims entering from India into Pakistan, first of its kind between the two countries. Pakistan will allow 5,000 pilgrims daily on the corridor.

Devotees would have to apply 30 days in advance for visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is highly revered by the Sikhs as Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life there and it is his final resting place.

According to reports, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the Kartarpur corridor. His delegation would comprise all the 117 state legislators, the state’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, as well as members of the Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised party in the state.