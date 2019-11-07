New Delhi: In a development to Kartarpur Corridor issue, Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will need a passport to use the Corridor, Pakistan military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said. This comes days after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Indian devotees would only need a valid ID to visit the Gurdwara.

“As we have a security link, the entry would be a legal one under a permit on a passport-based identity. There will be no compromise on security or sovereignty,” PTI quoted Ghafoor as saying.

Prior to that, India had asked Pakistan to clarify whether passport will be required by the Sikh pilgrims to visit the Gurdwara.

The Corridor will be inaugurated this week on November 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaging off the first ‘jatha’ (group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur after the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

There would be a total of 550 devotees in the first ‘jatha’ visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former Prime Minister Manmohan will also participate. After inaugurating the Corridor and the Passenger Terminal Building, PM Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak.

Pakistan has also assured the safety and security of the Indian pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara. “Pakistan has assured the security of pilgrims. India had asked Pakistan that the security of pilgrims should be taken care of. No Khalistani groups and no anti-India activity should be allowed. No embarrassment should be caused to India,” the government sources had earlier told ANI.

The dignitaries, who are part of the first ‘Jatha’ crossing over from India to Kartarpur, will go as pilgrims and the list includes former PM Manmohan Singh, Punjab CM Captain Amrinder Singh, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal and Hardeep Puri, along with 150 other Parliamentarians. The development comes as Pakistan had earlier requested the first ‘Jatha’ to be part of the inaugural ceremony.