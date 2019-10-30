Chandigarh: Pakistan has extended an invitation to Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, news agency ANI reported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as saying.

Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is a political party in Pakistan, said Senator Faisal Javed Khan had a telephonic conversation with Navjot Singh Sidhu on the directions of PM Imran Khan. It was then Navjot Singh was invited to come to Pakistan on November 9, the day when the corridor will be inaugurated.

On October 29, India shared the list of 575 pilgrims who would go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor, sources in the government had told ANI.

Among the names of 575 pilgrims, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name is also included. As per reports, he will attend the inaugural ceremony as a ‘common man’. Other high-profile pilgrims who will go in the ‘jatha’ include Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Punjab’s MPs and MLAs among others.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side, will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on the same day.

To facilitate the visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, the corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.